Teri Garr, ‘Young Frankenstein’ and ‘Tootsie’ star, dies at 79

Beloved Hollywood star Teri Garr, celebrated for her roles in iconic films like ‘Young Frankenstein’ and ‘Tootsie’, has passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 79, following a prolonged battle with multiple sclerosis, according to ‘Variety’.

Garr’s career in entertainment began in the early 1960s with a modest role as an extra in ‘A Swingin’ Affair’ (1963). Her journey, however, swiftly evolved from background roles to memorable characters in some of Hollywood’s most cherished films.

Initially starting as a dancer, Garr’s early dance background helped her bring an infectious energy to her roles that captivated audiences and established her as a sought-after actor in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s.

One of her breakthrough roles was in Mel Brooks’ 1974 horror-comedy ‘Young Frankenstein’, where she played Inga, the quirky and charming assistant to Dr. Frankenstein. This role catapulted Garr to fame, and she followed it with acclaimed performances in films such as ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ (1977), Steven Spielberg’s science-fiction epic, and the family classic ‘The Black Stallion’ (1979).

Her success continued with her role as Sandy in the 1982 comedy ‘Tootsie’, where she starred alongside Dustin Hoffman. Her portrayal earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, marking a high point in her career.

Throughout her life, Teri Garr remained a familiar face on television as well, with notable appearances as Phoebe Abbott on the hit sitcom ‘Friends’. She also became a frequent guest on popular shows like ‘Saturday Night Live’, ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’, and ‘Late Night with David Letterman’, where her witty humor and down-to-earth personality resonated with audiences.

In 2002, Garr publicly shared her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis, an illness she battled with grace and resilience. Despite health challenges, including an aneurysm in 2006, she continued to be an inspiration to many, advocating for MS awareness and support.

Garr’s legacy includes not only her extensive work with directors like Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and Robert Altman, but also her commitment to her craft and her enduring impact on Hollywood. She is survived by her daughter, Molly O’Neil, and grandson Tyryn, who remember her as a loving family member beyond her storied career.