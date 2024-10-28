Arjun Rampal pays heartfelt tribute to late mother Gwen Rampal

Actor Arjun Rampal took to Instagram on Sunday to share an emotional tribute to his mother, Gwen Rampal, on her death anniversary.

Posting a heartfelt video capturing cherished family moments, Arjun expressed his deep love and longing, writing, “It’s been 6 years today. I miss you and your unconditional love. I love you, Ma.” The post quickly resonated with fans and friends from the film industry, who left messages of support and affection. Actor Bobby Deol responded with heart emojis.

Arjun’s message gave fans a glimpse into the lasting impact of love and guidance of Gwen Rampal on her son’s life. Known for his reserved public persona, the actor’s post revealed a softer, deeply personal side that touched those who viewed it.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

In the professional sphere, Arjun Rampal is gearing up for a high-profile project directed by Aditya Dhar, renowned for the award-winning film ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’.

Dhar’s upcoming venture promises to be a cinematic experience that has piqued interest across the industry. Among the film’s anticipated ensemble cast are prominent actors such as Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna, with Ranveer Singh taking a lead role.

The announcement, shared by Ranveer Singh on Instagram, included a powerful black-and-white collage of the cast members. Each was dressed in black with serious expressions.

Ranveer, whose fans have eagerly awaited his next big project, added a heartfelt note alongside the post. He wrote, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me. They have been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”

This project is produced under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with support from Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.