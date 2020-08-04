Amidst the novel Coronavirus, everything has come to a halt including Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding plans. Richa and Ali were scheduled to tie the knot in April, with reportedly many of their guests flying in from the US and Europe for the ceremony. However, the plans did not work then and had to be reworked.

Richa has said that shifting the marriage ceremony is in the ‘interest of everyone”.

Insisting that scientists may be at work trying to find a vaccine but the pandemic is far from over, Richa in a conversation with Mumbai Mirror said, “So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend.”

Ali added, “Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year.”

Asked if the couple will stick to their original plan of hosting celebrations in three cities, Ali said, “We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn’t have to travel. We wanted to tackle each side in their own city.”

After the lockdown was announced mid-March, Richa and Ali postponed their wedding and their spokesperson said, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

The pandemic has led to the cancellation of various events, award functions, interviews and shooting schedules across the country.