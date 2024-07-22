Rhea Chakraborty on life and work amid personal reinvention post Sushant’s death

Rhea Chakraborty, the actress who faced intense public scrutiny following the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has embarked on a new journey with her podcast “Chapter 2,” which debuted recently. In a candid conversation with her first guest, Sushmita Sen, Rhea opened up about her life post the tumultuous events that catapulted her into the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

One of the key topics of discussion was Rhea’s current financial situation and the misconceptions surrounding her career. “People are confused about what I do for a living anymore,” she remarked. “I’m not acting in films; instead, I’ve ventured into motivational speaking, which is how I earn my income now.”

The podcast’s title, “Chapter 2,” reflects Rhea’s personal journey of transformation and resilience in the face of adversity. “Everyone knows my ‘Chapter 1’ or assumes they do,” she shared. “I’ve experienced different phases and emotions, but now I feel like I’m truly myself again—a new version, like a rebirth. I want to celebrate that with anyone who’s starting anew, embracing their own ‘Chapter 2’.”

During the conversation, Rhea also humorously acknowledged what she considers her unique ability: to polarize any room she enters. “It’s like a superpower,” she joked. “Half of the people might see me as a ‘witch’ practicing black magic, while the other half might view me as a strong, courageous woman who has faced challenges. I can sense this dynamic the moment I step into a room—whether it’s at the dentist’s office, the gym, or the airport.”

The actress’s life took a dramatic turn in September 2020 when she was arrested and spent 28 days in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail on charges related to drug procurement and supply linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. This period marked a profound personal and professional upheaval for Rhea, as she became a focal point of media attention and public debate.

Reflecting on this challenging phase, Rhea expressed resilience and a newfound perspective on public opinion. “It’s been a journey where I’ve had to face intense scrutiny and judgment,” she said. “But I’ve come to realize that it doesn’t matter who loves you or hates you—what matters is staying true to yourself.”

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 had deeply shaken the nation and led to allegations against Rhea, including abetment to suicide, filed by the late actor’s family. Despite the legal battles and the overwhelming public opinion, Rhea has emerged determined to reclaim her life and redefine her narrative through her podcast.

“Chapter 2” aims to be a platform where Rhea and her guests can discuss personal growth, resilience, and navigating life’s challenges. Through candid conversations and insights into her own journey, Rhea hopes to inspire others who are also seeking to turn the page and begin anew.

As Rhea Chakraborty moves forward with her podcast and continues to rebuild her life, she remains focused on embracing change and encouraging others to find strength in their own “Chapter 2.”