Satyamev Jayate: Showik Chakraborty reacts as CBI clears Rhea in Sushant case

It’s been nearly four years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death sent shockwaves through the nation. The legal battles, conspiracy theories, and heated debates that followed have finally reached a turning point. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially submitted a closure report, ruling out any wrongdoing by actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, family, and others who were accused in connection with the case.

On Friday, the CBI filed a miscellaneous criminal application seeking to close its probe into Rajput’s death. Their findings? No one named in the FIRs—Rhea Chakraborty, her parents, her brother Showik, or even Sushant’s sister Priyanka—was involved in abetting his suicide. With this, one of Bollywood’s most controversial legal sagas is nearing its end.

Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, wasted no time in responding to the long-awaited verdict. Taking to Instagram Stories, he posted a video of himself hiking with Rhea, captioned: “Satyamev Jayate” (Truth alone triumphs).

For the Chakraborty family, this marks the end of a relentless media trial that began in 2020 when Rhea was painted as the prime suspect in Sushant’s death. Both Rhea and Showik were arrested in a separate drug case linked to the investigation, adding to the storm of allegations and public outrage they faced.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence sparked a nationwide controversy. From mental health discussions to allegations of nepotism in Bollywood, the case took multiple turns.

The postmortem report confirmed his death as “asphyxia due to hanging”—a case of suicide. However, theories of foul play refused to die down, leading to multiple investigations by Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and finally, the CBI.

The NCB’s drug probe opened yet another chapter in the saga, accusing Rhea and Showik of arranging banned substances for Sushant. While that case is still ongoing, the latest CBI report clears them of the more serious charges of abetment to suicide.

For Rhea Chakraborty, who was at the center of the storm, this might finally be the closure she has been seeking. After months of facing media scrutiny, social media hate, and legal battles, she’s been slowly reclaiming her space in the industry.