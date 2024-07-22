Neena Gupta gives update on her upcoming Malayalam series

Neena Gupta, the seasoned actor whose illustrious career spans over four decades, continues to charm audiences with her remarkable versatility. From her debut in ‘Aadharshila’ to her National Award-winning performance in ‘Woh Chokri’ and her iconic role in the TV series ‘Saans’, Gupta has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and television.

Recently, Gupta enthralled audiences with her stellar performance in ‘Panchayat’ season 3. Beyond that, she has an exciting lineup of projects on the horizon. In a recent interview with ANI, Gupta shared details about her upcoming ventures, including a Malayalam series set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar soon. Additionally, she disclosed her involvement in a film alongside Rakul Preet Singh, tentatively titled ‘Made in India’.

“I’ve recently completed a Malayalam series which will soon be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Also, I’ve worked on a film with Rakul Preet Singh. Currently, it’s named ‘Made in India’, though the title might change. I’m also part of a film called ‘Baa’… which features a dog,” Gupta revealed.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Adding to her recent accomplishments, Neena Gupta celebrated a win at the Nexa Streaming Academy Awards for her film ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’. Reflecting on her achievement, she expressed joy, stating, “Winning awards feels wonderful. Our work is to win the hearts of the audience, so receiving recognition is truly the icing on the cake.”

The Streaming Academy Awards, hosted by the organisers of the South Indian International Movie Awards, took place recently, highlighting achievements in the digital streaming space.

Gupta’s ability to seamlessly transition between roles across different languages and platforms underscores her enduring talent and appeal. As audiences eagerly await her upcoming projects, she continues to cement her status as a powerhouse performer in the Indian entertainment industry.