Disha Salian case reopens: Father seeks FIR against THESE big names

Nearly five years after the tragic death of celebrity manager Disha Salian, her father, Satish Salian, has approached the Bombay High Court, demanding a fresh investigation. He alleges that he was initially misled into believing his daughter had died by suicide.

Satish Salian has formally requested the Mumbai Police Commissioner to register an FIR against several individuals, including politician Aaditya Thackeray, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, ex-police officer Sachin Vaze, and actor Sooraj Pancholi.

Advertisement

His legal representative, Nilesh Ojha, confirmed that the Joint Commissioner of Police had accepted the complaint. The allegations include serious charges of gang rape and murder.

Advertisement

In an interview with ANI, father Satish Salian revealed that former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had visited him shortly after Disha Salian’s death.

“She told me that the media was spreading incorrect narratives about my daughter. She assured me they had come to stop misinformation. I was told repeatedly that it was a suicide, and the police even showed me call records and location details to support their claim. I had no reason to doubt them at the time,” he said.

However, he now believes that crucial information was kept from him and insists that the case deserves a deeper probe.

Disha Salian passed away on June 8, 2020, reportedly falling from the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai. Just six days later, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom she had worked with briefly, was also found dead in his Bandra apartment. The two high-profile deaths led to widespread speculation, conspiracy theories, and demands for a thorough investigation.

This development comes shortly after reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, ruling out foul play. However, the demand for a fresh probe into Disha Salian’s case suggests that unanswered questions remain.