Actress Raveena Tandon is overjoyed as she is going on a road trip with husband Anil Thadani. Raveena posted a video clip on Instagram on Tuesday, where she is seen sitting in a car besides her husband, who is driving.

“Rooaaaddtrip! Yaaayy!” Raveena wrote as caption.

The actress began dating film distributor Anil Thadani during the making of her film “Stumped” in 2003. The two got married in 2004.

Raveena currently awaits the release of her upcoming film “KGF 2”. The film stars Kannada star Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The actress will also make her OTT debut soon in the series “Aranyak”.