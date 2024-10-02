Raveena Tandon confirms Govinda’s recovery after gunshot

On Wednesday afternoon, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon visited CritCare Hospital in Mumbai to check on her former co-star, Govinda. The actor, famous for his roles in 90s blockbusters, had undergone emergency surgery after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

The incident, which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, left fans and colleagues concerned for his wellbeing.

Raveena Tandon, who starred alongside Govinda in films like ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’, ‘Aunty No. 1’, and ‘Dulhe Raja’, updated the media about his condition after her visit. “He looked better. He is recovering. I wish him a speedy recovery,” she told the media.

The duo, once known as one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pairs, was part of many hit films throughout the 1990s. Their chemistry, combined with their knack for comedy and dance, made them fan favorites. Along with Raveena, several others from the film industry have expressed concern and sent their well wishes to the actor.

On Tuesday, another frequent collaborator, filmmaker David Dhawan, visited Govinda in the hospital. Dhawan and Govinda worked together on iconic films such as ‘Hero No.1’, ‘Coolie No.1’, ‘Raja Babu’, and ‘Partner’. Their successful collaborations helped cement Govinda’s place as one of Bollywood’s most versatile and loved actors.

Govinda’s wife, Sunita, also spoke with the media, providing more details about his recovery. “He is better. We will admit him to the normal ward today. He is much better than yesterday,” she reassured fans, adding that they hope he’ll be discharged in the next couple of days.

She also expressed her gratitude to all the fans praying for his recovery. “With everyone’s blessings, he has recovered… I would like to tell the fans to not panic, he is fine,” Sunita said.

The accident occurred early on Tuesday morning, around 4:45 am, while Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata. According to Mumbai Police, Govinda was putting away his licensed revolver when it accidentally discharged. The bullet struck him in the leg. His manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed that doctors have successfully removed the bullet and that his condition is stable.

Following the surgery, Govinda reached out to his fans through an audio message, reassuring them of his recovery. “With the blessings of my fans, my parents, and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr. Agarwal ji, and all of you for your prayers,” he said in the message.