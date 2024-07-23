Raveena Tandon shares pics from Europe vacation with friends and family

Actor Raveena Tandon had a gala time on her recent vacation in Europe with her friends and family. She was seen enjoying the best of summer in her vibrant outfits during her holidays.

In a recent post shared by her on Instagram, the actor can be seen enjoying with her daughter and some close friends including popular actress Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, and journalist Shalini Sharma.

She captioned the post with, “The week that was! With #friendsandfamily .. cannot be better than to be surrounded with love! To old friends and New!”

Advertisement

Earlier on July 21, she shared many pictures and videos of her exploring the ancient city, Pompeii. Moved by her visit to this place, she wrote, “To walk amongst the ruins and the museum, the sense of being just so fragile against the powers of nature and the universe, and still man thinks he’s all-powerful.”

On the work front, she was recently seen in Vivek Budakoti’s legal drama “ Patna Shukla”.The drama also starred Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami and among others.

Her upcoming film is Ahmed Khan’s comedy film “Welcome to The Jungle” which will be released by the end of this year. It has huge star cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor and many more.