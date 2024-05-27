Ratna Pathak Shah opens up about Naseeruddin Shah: Love, hate, tolerate

Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah, one of Bollywood’s most candid couples, have always been open about their relationship. Recently, they made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival, where they walked the red carpet together. The occasion was special as Naseeruddin’s film “Manthan” was being showcased in the Cannes Classics section.

In a heartfelt interview, Ratna shared her thoughts on what she loves, hates, and tolerates about her husband. “Oh boy! All in one? Love, hate, tolerate, all together? Or can it be separate?” she mused. She then revealed, “I love his deep involvement with acting. It’s something that I can love, hate, and tolerate all at once. Largely love, because it’s a very special trait. Naseer really cannot be bothered with anything except the performance and working towards it. It’s an attitude I have not seen in others. Literally, I am making this statement after some thought. I have not seen this kind of focus in others, but it is hard also to live with.”

During the conversation, Ratna also reflected on the evolution of the film industry since the 1970s. “There’s much more professionalism now and much less hierarchy. That’s one thing that I am very happy with. There’s less hierarchy visible on a set. Crew and cast are not two completely watertight compartments anymore. There’s much crossover.”

Ratna Pathak Shah first gained prominence in the 1980s with her role in the hit TV serial “Idhar Udhar.” However, it was her portrayal of Maya Sarabhai, a snobbish socialite in the cult sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai” (2004-2006), that cemented her place in the hearts of the audience. She has since delivered memorable performances in films like the coming-of-age romantic comedy “Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na” (2008), the action comedy “Golmaal 3” (2010), the family comedy-drama “Kapoor & Sons” (2016), and the black comedy “Lipstick Under My Burkha” (2017). Her recent role in the road adventure drama “Dhak Dhak” (2023) has also earned her critical acclaim and nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Additionally, her performances in romantic comedies such as “Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu” (2012) and “Khoobsurat” (2014) have been highly praised. In 2020, her role in Amazon Prime Video’s anthology film “Unpaused” earned her a nomination for the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actress in a Web Original Film.

Ratna Pathak Shah’s insights into her personal life and the changing dynamics of the film industry provide a fascinating glimpse into both her professional and personal journey.