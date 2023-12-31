Ratna Pathak Shah: “I wasn’t as good as Smita Patil or Shabana Azmi”

Renowned Indian actress Ratna Pathak Shah recently opened up about her early career struggles and candidly admitted that she did not possess the distinctive charm that actresses like Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi brought to the silver screen during the 1980s. In a recent interview, Shah reflected on her initial days in the film industry, acknowledging her perceived shortcomings.

Shah, who embarked on her acting journey in the 1980s, acknowledged the formidable competition she faced from industry stalwarts like Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. With a touch of self-deprecating humor, she confessed, “I have to admit, I wasn’t very good. I didn’t even have a particularly unusual face like Smita (Patil) or Shabana (Azmi). They sort of changed the way you look at women on screen. Mine was neither here nor there.”

Recalling her entry into Bollywood with the film “Mandi,” Shah revealed that her debut role was more of a happenstance. Married to fellow actor Naseeruddin Shah at the time, she found herself on set due to her husband’s commitments. “I was just hanging around there, frankly. Naseer and I had just gotten married, and he had to go off for a shoot. Shyam asked me to come along with him, and I did. So, I was just a total hanger-on,” she explained, highlighting the unpredictability of her early career trajectory.

In a previous interview in October, Ratna Pathak Shah expressed her preference for ensemble casts over singular lead roles. She emphasized her enjoyment of the collective energy that ensemble projects bring, stating, “I don’t like this ‘me, myself, and nobody else’ mood. I find those films boring to watch also. I love watching ‘Friends’; there’s no one star in it. I’m finding those one-star kinds of things boring nowadays.”

Ratna Pathak Shah’s candid revelations provide a glimpse into the challenges and uncertainties that marked the beginning of her illustrious career. Despite initial self-perceived inadequacies, Shah has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry, bringing authenticity and versatility to her roles, contributing to the rich tapestry of Indian cinema.