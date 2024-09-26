Ranveer Singh to resume shooting for Aditya Dhar’s film in November

New dad Ranveer Singh is gearing up to return to the sets of Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated film, resuming shooting in early November.

The film has already wrapped up a productive schedule in Bangkok, Thailand, and now Singh is ready to dive into the next phase of filming. The project, which features an ensemble cast, is likely to span over six months of shooting, with the film releasing in the latter half of 2025.

The collaboration between Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh was officially announced in July this year, stirring excitement among fans and the film industry alike.

Alongside Singh, the movie boasts a star-studded lineup, including seasoned actors like Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The film is being produced under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with Jyoti Deshpande, Lokesh Dhar, and Aditya Dhar taking on production duties.

This film marks yet another significant project in Singh’s career, known for his versatility and powerhouse performances in Bollywood. Over the years, he has built a reputation as one of India’s top actors, securing multiple accolades, including five prestigious Filmfare Awards.

His career took off in 2010 with his debut in Yash Raj Films’ “Band Baaja Baaraat,” which earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Since then, Singh has delivered numerous memorable roles, most notably in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films, such as “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat,” for which he received immense critical acclaim.

Outside of his professional achievements, Singh recently embraced a new chapter in his personal life as well. On September 8, 2024, he and his wife, Deepika Padukone, welcomed their first child, a baby girl.