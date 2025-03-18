Aditya Dhar’s ensemble project with Ranveer Singh based on a real-world event?

Aditya Dhar, the maker of Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ is brewing a high-stakes ensemble film. Recent reports suggest that Dhar’s magnum opus bears an uncanny resemblance to the recent events in Pakistan. Moreover, leaked snippets of Ranveer Singh iterate the pulse-pounding nature of the upcoming film.

Aditya Dhar’s film strikes a resemblance with the clandestine high-profile assassination carried out by unknown men in Pakistan. Recently, reports emerged about the mysterious killing of Abu Qatal, a key associate of Hafiz Saeed, by unidentified attackers in Pakistan. This incident has reignited the deliberation about clandestine missions, intelligence operations, and international espionage. Coincidentally, filmmaker Aditya Dhar is reportedly working on a high-stakes project that delves into the world of global conflicts and secret operatives. This raises the question of whether his upcoming project is based on the recent events in Pakistan.

If the speculations hold, Dhar’s signature style of filmmaking is sure to create a riveting cinematic narrative about the unknown men puppeteering geopolitical issues. In an interview, a source close to the production said, “It is not directly inspired by this incident. But anyone familiar with Aditya’s work knows he has a knack for weaving real-world influences into his narratives. The blueprint of how such operations unfold has been meticulously studied. Given recent events, the lines between fact and fiction seem to be blurring, making people question just how much of reality seeps into the reel.”

Moreover, the recently leaked snippets of Ranveer Singh has peaked the anticipation meter. The actor is seen indulging in high-intensity action sequences. Additionally, the film’s ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna, has elevated the thrill quotient.

View this post on Instagram



Last year, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share the film’s announcement. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor shared a monochrome collage featuring the star-studded team, each member teasing fans with intense looks, suggesting a grand cinematic experience. In the accompanying caption, Singh wrote, “This one is for my fans, who have patiently awaited something like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”

