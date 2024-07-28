Aditya Dhar ropes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna for his next

Ranveer Singh has finally announced his highly anticipated collaboration with Aditya Dhar, revealing that it will be a mega-starrer. Singh unveiled the untitled project on Instagram, generating significant buzz. Speculations about this awaited collaboration have been circulating for some time, and the revelation of the ensemble cast has taken netizens by storm.

On Instagram, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor shared a monochrome collage featuring the star-studded team, each member teasing fans with intense looks, suggesting a grand cinematic experience. In the accompanying caption, Singh wrote, “This one is for my fans, who have patiently awaited something like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

Meanwhile, R Madhavan and other stars of the upcoming film captioned their respective Instagram posts as “And here we come. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this much-anticipated collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios is all set to dazzle you with a stellar cast like never before.”

Aditya Dhar, who is married to actor Yami Gautam, made history as the first debutant director to create a film grossing 350 crore with ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’ starring Vicky Kaushal. Reports indicate that Dhar was able to assemble an impressive ensemble cast due to his extraordinary vision for the film and its compelling storyline. The project is the production of Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios alongside Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar from B62 Studios, following their recent success with ‘Article 370’ starring Yami Gautam.

In addition to this multi-starrer, Ranveer Singh has several releases in the pipeline, including Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3.’