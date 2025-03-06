Kiara Advani walks out of ‘Don 3’ following pregnancy announcement

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra recently announced that they are expecting a new member in their family. The B-town power couple is now looking forward to waiting for their new bundle of joy. Following the announcement, a report suggests that Kiara Advani is walking out of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ opposite Ranveer Singh. The actress is prioritising her personal life; however, she will wrap up her existing commitments with ‘Toxic’ and ‘War 2.’

As per a Pinkvilla report, Kiara Advani has moved out of ‘Don 3’ to prioritise her personal life. “Kiara Advani will be prioritizing her personal life over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 co-starring Ranveer Singh. While she continues to fulfill her ongoing commitments with War 2 and Toxic, fans are eagerly anticipating which project she will choose to work on first post-delivery. The makers of Don 3 are now in search of a new lead, a decision that has been mutually agreed upon.”

Taking to Instagram, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently shared an adorable photograph announcing that they are soon going to welcome the newest member of the family. The B-town couple nestled a pair of ivory baby socks in their hands. They penned the caption, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.” Soon the comment section flooded with congratulatory messages.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in February 2023 in Rajasthan after dating for a few years. During her appearance on Koffee with Karan, Kiara revealed that Sidharth proposed to her at a Michelin-star restaurant in Rome.

Meanwhile, during the announcement of Kiara’s casting in ‘Don 3,’ she took to X. The actress expressed her elation over being a part of the iconic franchise. “Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together.”