Priyanka Chopra’s mother reflects on Deepika Padukone replacing her in ‘Ram Leela’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 film, ‘Goliyon ki Raasleela- Ram Leela’ starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh emerged as a major hit. In the film, Priyanka Chopra featured in the track ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ which became all the rage. PeeCee’s commanding screen presence and moves made the track a hit. However, while Deepika aced the film, she was not Bhansali’s first pick for the film. After Kareena Kapoor backed out, the filmmaker offered the role to Priyanka. However, Deepika subsequently replaced her. Now, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra has opened up on it.

Recently, while speaking with Lehren Retro, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra revealed how PeeCee took the decision. Reminiscing, she revealed, “I don’t remember much from that time. I just know that she went to his office next door when I was with my patients in my clinic. When she came back, she said that I am only doing a song in Ram Leela. I asked her, ‘What happened?’ She said, ‘I think that’s better’.” She emphasised, “She might have taken a well thought decision. They might have had some lovely discussions that she agreed for something like this because they are still friends.”

Following this, the host probed if Bhansali was hesitant to ask Priyanka to lead, ‘Mary Kom,’ Madhu Chopra rebuffed it. Madhu iterated that Priyanka doesn’t harbour an attitude for revenge. “She doesn’t keep that revenge attitude. She did the film because Sanjay asked her to. Omung (director, Kumar) was the director and she stayed with Mary Kom for a while to see everything.”

Moreover, during the conversation, Madhu also talked about Priyanka Chopra starring as Kashi Bai in ‘Bajirao Mastaani’ alongside Ranveer and Deepika. “Kashibai was very hard because there were tight shots, and it was all on the face. The expressions were everything,” she said, addressing how SLB is not easy to work with. “Sanjay [Leela] Bhansali is not an easy director, and to keep him pleased in the sense that he is satisfied with the performance… that was the target. That was something she was very focused on. There were no distractions, she would not even talk inside her van during that time.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka has back-to-back releases lined up. These include ‘Citadel’ season 2, ‘The Bluff,’ and ‘Heads of State.’ Moreover, as per reports, she is going to make her Bollywood comeback with SS Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu.