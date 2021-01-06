Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared a romantic post of his actress wife Deepika Padukone, whom he lovingly tagged as Biwi No. 1,

Ranveer posted the picture on Instagram on Tuesday night, on the occasion of Deepika’s birthday. In the image, Ranveer is seen hugging Deepika from behind and planting a kiss on her cheek.

“Biwi No.1 @deepikapadukone #happybirthday,” Ranveer wrote as caption.

He also shared a childhood picture of Deepika, who turned 35 on Tuesday.

Alongside the image, Ranveer wrote: “My jaan, my life, my gudiya…. Happy [email protected]”

Ranveer and Deepika reportedly started dating in 2012. The two have starred together in films such as “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat”, and will be seen in the upcoming “83”.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.