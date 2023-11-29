Randeep Hooda excited for Manipuri wedding with Lin Laishram

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is eagerly anticipating the immersion into the rich cultural tapestry of Manipur as he prepares to tie the knot with his bride-to-be, Lin Laishram. The couple, along with their families, recently embarked on a cultural exploration, visiting the Relief Camp at Moirang Lamkhai and the scenic Sendra Tourist Resort. They are now ready for a Manipuri wedding.

In an exclusive statement to ANI, Randeep expressed his excitement about embracing Manipuri traditions during the upcoming wedding ceremony. The actor acknowledged the importance of honoring the bride’s heritage, emphasizing the significance of participating in the traditions of the Meitei community. Randeep shared, “I felt that it’s only respectful to come and marry in the bride’s tradition.”

Amidst the cultural exchange, Randeep humorously alluded to a unique aspect of Meitei love marriages where the groom is expected to endure a lengthy seating arrangement. “Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that’s something, but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions,” he remarked.

Randeep’s genuine curiosity and eagerness to delve into Manipuri culture were evident as he expressed a desire to fully experience his life partner’s heritage. “I want to experience my life partner’s culture. That’s why I am here,” he declared. This showcased a profound respect for the cultural mosaic that Lin brings into their union.

The actor admitted to engaging in extensive conversations with Lin about Manipuri culture in the lead-up to their wedding. Randeep revealed, “I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future, lots of kids, and lots of abundance.”

In essence, the impending union of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram is not just a personal celebration of love. This is also a beautiful convergence of east and west, symbolizing a traditional and cultural exchange. This is all ready to transcend borders and enriche the fabric of their journey together.