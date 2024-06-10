Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23

It seems like another Bollywood wedding has marked the calendars, and this time it’s ‘Dabangg’ actress Sonakshi Sinha. According to a report by India Today, Sonakshi is all set to tie the knot with her long-time beau, Zaheer Iqbal, on June 23.

While Sonakshi has always preferred to keep her private life out of the spotlight and hasn’t talked much about her relationship in public, the PDA moments shared by Sinha and Iqbal on their social media handles have always been admired by netizens. On Sonakshi’s birthday last week, Zaheer shared an adorable set of snaps showcasing the strong and affectionate bond between them. In the first image, Sonakshi is comfortably wrapped in Iqbal’s arms, and they both radiate happiness.

Last year as well, on Sonakshi’s birthday, Zaheer shared a couple of endearing photographs from their shoot sets to their outings. Captioning the pictures, he wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways….You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep ‘Roaring’ and soaring always. May you see more of the world than anyone ever has. May you always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you.”

According to the report, the new B-town couple is going to get married at Bastian, Mumbai, and the dress code is reported to be formal. The wedding invite is designed like a magazine cover, with the text saying, ‘the rumors are true.’ However, there is no official confirmation from either Sonakshi or Zaheer.

A cute commonality between the two is that both debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s films. While Sonakshi made her debut with the blockbuster cop film, ‘Dabangg’ in 2010, Zaheer’s first film was ‘Notebook,’ released in 2019. The pair came together for the film ‘Double XL’.

Recently, Sonakshi has been engaged in interviews after the success of her latest project, ‘Heeramandi.’ In a recent interaction with Kapil Sharma on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actress was teased about her marriage plans. She humorously expressed her eagerness, saying, “Aap jale pe namak daal rahe ho na. Wo (Kapil Sharma) jaanta hai mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni hai” (You are now teasing me. Kapil Sharma, you know how eagerly I want to get married).

On the work front, Sinha was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut series, ‘Heeramandi.’ With the confirmation of the second season, fans can expect to see her reprise her role in the period drama.