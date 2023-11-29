This is how Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram first met

Love is in the air as Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his bride-to-be, Lin Laishram, are ready to tie the knot today. The couple, who share a long-standing friendship that blossomed during their theater days, is now taking their relationship to the next level by embracing matrimony.

Reflecting on their initial encounter, Hooda fondly recounted, “We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theaters.” The actor expressed excitement about transitioning their strong friendship into a lifelong commitment, creating a new chapter as a family.

Lin Laishram, known for her diverse career that includes being a former brand ambassador for New York-based jewelry brand Ozoru Jewelry, and her notable participation in Miss North East, shared insights into their first meeting. She disclosed that the meeting occurred within the esteemed theater group, Motley, founded by the legendary Naseeruddin Shah. Lin noted that Hooda, a senior in the group, played a pivotal role in the formation of their enduring bond.

Advertisement

Amidst the pre-wedding festivities, the couple visited the Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen and Shri Shri Govindajee temples in Imphal. These spiritual visits added a cultural touch to their celebration, hinting at an incorporation of Manipuri traditions into their wedding ceremony.

Lin Laishram, who initially appeared as an extra in the Bollywood film “Om Shanti Om,” has not only made her mark in the entertainment industry but also broke barriers by being the first Manipuri model to appear on national television in a swimsuit. Her journey, including representing her state in Miss North East and winning hearts in the reality TV show Kingfisher Calendar Girl, has received both acclaim and controversy.

As the couple prepares to exchange vows, fans eagerly await glimpses of their wedding, anticipating the melding of Bollywood charm with Manipuri cultural richness. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s union is a celebration of love, friendship, and the merging of two distinct worlds in a harmonious matrimony. Stay tuned for the enchanting moments that will undoubtedly unfold on their special day!