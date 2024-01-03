Ranbir Kapoor stuns in police avatar for Rohit Shetty ad

In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor recently donned the iconic police uniform and a distinguished moustache for a special advertisement shoot with renowned director Rohit Shetty. While fans were quick to express their excitement over this unexpected collaboration, it appears that the duo isn’t gearing up for another installment in Shetty’s famed cop universe just yet.

The actor, known for his versatile roles, took fans by surprise as images of him dressed as a police officer circulated on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter). Devotees of the talented actor couldn’t help but speculate about the prospects of witnessing Ranbir Kapoor in a full-fledged cop movie, given the captivating aura he exuded in the promotional material.

Various snapshots capturing Kapoor’s police officer avatar surfaced online, thanks to enthusiastic fan accounts on X. One particular image showcased the actor casually seated on a chair, patiently waiting for his cue on the set. Another moment captured him striding towards the shooting location, sporting a pair of sleek black shades, portraying an undeniably dashing cop persona. The excitement reached its peak when a third picture showcased a lively fist bump shared between Ranbir Kapoor and the acclaimed director Rohit Shetty.

The caption accompanying the social media post straightforwardly clarified that the collaboration was for an advertisement shoot, dashing the hopes of those anticipating a new addition to Shetty’s cop-themed cinematic universe. However, despite the disappointment, fans couldn’t help but commend Ranbir Kapoor for effortlessly slipping into the role and leaving an indelible impression.

Adding another layer to the narrative, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a sneak peek of another advertisement featuring Ranbir Kapoor. This time, the actor shared the screen with his Wake Up Sid co-star Konkona Sensharma, adding an element of nostalgia for fans of the duo.

While the recent venture may not mark the inception of a full-length cop film featuring Ranbir Kapoor under the direction of Rohit Shetty, the actor’s ability to seamlessly embody the character has undoubtedly sparked fresh anticipation among his admirers. As Bollywood enthusiasts eagerly await his next cinematic endeavor, the unexpected collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty continues to generate buzz across social media platforms.