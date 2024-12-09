Ranbir Kapoor opens up on Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus ‘Ramayana’

Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ is one of the most anticipated releases of the coming years. While the makers didn’t make an official announcement about the cast, leaked pictures and reports keep updating fans about the project. Earlier, pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil from the sets of the film emerged online. Subsequently, ‘KGF’ star Yash confirmed that he will play the role of Ravan in the film. Moreover, as per reports, Sunny Deol will play Hanuman. Recently, Ravi Dubey revealed that he will essay the role of Lakshman. Now, Ranbir Kapoor has finally opened up on the anticipated project.

The epic mythological film is going to release in two parts with the first one hitting theatres in 2026. During his appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir opened up about wrapping up the shoot for the first ‘Ramayana’ film. Moreover, the actor also expressed his excitement over being a part of “India’s greatest story.”

The actor said, “I am currently working on a film called Ramayan, which is India’s greatest story. He added, “It’s got artists, creators and different crew members from all around the world. It’s made over two parts. It’s the story of Lord Ram and Raavan and it’s India’s greatest story. And to say it to this new generation with the kind of technology that we have it’s a very exciting and very gratifying opportunity for me as an actor, especially to play the part of Lord Ram.”

Revealing further details, Ranbir Kapoor stated that Nitesh Tiwari is helming the project. “It has two parts. I have finished the shooting of Part 1 and will shoot Part 2 soon. Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram’s role. It’s a dream for me. It’s a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics. So, I’m very very excited about that”.

The Namit Malhotra backed grand-scale mythological film duology is one of the most highly-awaited releases. Fans are particularly excited to see top forces of the film industry unite for the project. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor’s last was the blockbuster ‘Animal.’ Moving ahead the actor also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War.’ Additionally, rumours are also swirling about the actor leading ‘Dhoom 4.’