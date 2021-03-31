Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday took to social media to offer glimpses of her adventure-packed Holi weekend in Goa. Rakul was accompanied by her close friend, actress Lakshmi Manchu, and they engaged in trekking, moonlight kayaking and other exciting activities.

The actress shared beautiful photographs from their Goa trip on Instagram and wrote: “Had the most amazinggggg weekend with my lovely gang doing everything I love from exploring treks in parts of goa I hadn’t seen to moonlight kakaying in the middle of the ocean to yoga , meditation and eating a lot of clean food ! This trip was all things love ! @lakshmimanchu @lakshmi.nambiar #adventurelover #nature #rejuvenate.”

On the work front, Rakul features in the upcoming digital film “Sardar Ka Grandson” alongside Arjun Kapoor. She also shares the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhuti Kashyap’s “Doctor G”.

The actress will also be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in Devgn’s upcoming directorial “MayDay”.