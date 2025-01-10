Rajpal Yadav reveals Varun Dhawan’s reaction following ‘Baby John’s failure

Atlee and Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ created significant buzz ahead of the release and joined the list of the most-anticipated films of 2024. However, upon release, the film tanked at the box office. Recently, Rajpal Yadav, who played a key role in the film talked about the film’s failure at the box office. He iterated that had the title not been a remake, it would have emerged as one of the top films of the year. When probed if Varun was distraught, Yadav refused. Moreover, he lauded the actor’s hardworking and diligent nature.

During his conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Rajpal Yadav praised ‘Baby John’ as a well-made film. He iterated that a lot of blood and sweat went into it. Talking about the box office reception, he stated that if the film wasn’t a remake, it would have flourished. “If this wasn’t a remake, then this would have been the most well-made film of my 25-year career. But since Vijay had done it, the audience had already seen it and because it was a remake, it affected the box office of the film.”

Advertisement

When probed if Varun Dhawan was dejected, Yadav denied it. “Varun is such a sweet boy, very hardworking.” He added, “Varun has always tried to do something different and his attempts must be appreciated because it’s a big deal to take risks.” He also compared Varun’s risk-taking ability to Shah Rukh Khan’s experimentative nature. “Like the kind of films Shah Rukh has made under his banner, like Paheli, Asoka… He experimented a lot and reached here. Just like that, Varun has also done a lot of experiments.

Advertisement

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor in talks to headline Atlee’s next

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ released in theatres on 25th December. The actioner also starred Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jacky Shroff in pivotal roles. Despite significant hype, the film emerged as a box office dud. Created on a budget of 180 crores, the film racked up only 38 crores within the first two weeks of its release.