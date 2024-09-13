Rajkummar Rao jokes: Mehendi not needed to win Patralekhaa’s heart

At the trailer launch of ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, RajKummar Rao brought his signature charm and wit to the stage, especially when the conversation took a playful turn toward his personal life. The event, held in Mumbai on Thursday, featured the star cast, including Triptii Dimri, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, and others. But it was RajKummar’s cheeky response to a question about impressing his wife, Patralekhaa, that had everyone smiling.

When asked if he had ever tried using mehendi (henna) to woo Patralekhaa, RajKummar jokingly dismissed the idea. “Why would I need mehendi to impress her?” he quipped, before adding with a grin, “She’s been impressed with me for 14 years already. As long as I keep doing films like this, I think I’m safe!”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Turning to the movie itself, the trailer of ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ promises a rollercoaster ride of laughs and chaos. Set in the picturesque town of Rishikesh, the story revolves around Vicky and Vidya, played by RajKummar and Triptii Dimri, as they scramble to recover a missing “suhagraat CD” — a wild premise that blends humor with a dash of drama. With help from their family and even a police chase, the duo’s journey has seen quirky situations, from late-night graveyard escapades to bizarre family interventions.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film captures the nostalgic charm of the 90s, offering audiences a mix of laughter and heart. It’s ready for an exciting clash at the box office on October 11, with RajKummar’s film going up against Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’.

RajKummar Rao, who’s known for his diverse roles, is already looking ahead to his next project, ‘Maalik’.