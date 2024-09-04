“Stree aur purushon ko dil se dhanyawaad”: Rajkummar Rao thanks fans for birthday wishes

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently celebrated his birthday and took a moment to express his gratitude to fans for their warm wishes. In his heartfelt message, Rajkummar wrote, “Thank you so much, guys, for all your lovely birthday wishes. You have made my birthday very special. Sabhi Stree aur Purushon ko dil se dhanyawaad,” thanking both fans for their support.

On Tuesday, he shared a charming photo on Instagram, capturing a candid moment as he prepared to blow out the candles on his birthday cake.

In addition to celebrating his special day, Rajkummar hinted at his upcoming project, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. His caption playfully transitioned from his birthday persona, “Bickkyy,” to his new role as “Vicky,” teasing fans about the film’s release. He wrote, “Ab taiyar ho jaiye #VickyVidyakaVohWalaVideo Dekhne ke liye. Jald hi la rahe hain aapke liye. Zabardast Comedy se bharpoor entertainment,” inviting them to gear up for what promises to be a laughter-filled experience.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ aims to capture the essence of the vibrant 90s, blending humor and drama to immerse audiences in its nostalgic charm. Set to release in theaters on October 11, 2024, the film features Rajkummar alongside Triptii Dimri.

On the occasion of his birthday, Rajkummar also announced another exciting project titled ‘Maalik’. Directed by Pulkit, the film’s production has already begun, and he shared a sneak peek of his character’s look on Instagram. In the poster, Rajkummar embodies a gritty persona, holding a gun and exuding an intense aura. His caption read, “#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!”—welcoming fans into the world of ‘Maalik’.

The poster features the intriguing tagline, “Paeda nahi huye toh kya, ban toh sakte hai” (What if we aren’t born that way but we can become), hinting at a compelling narrative.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is riding high on the success of ‘Stree 2’, a film that has garnered significant attention and features Shraddha Kapoor alongside him. As he continues to make strides in his career, fans eagerly await the diverse roles he will take on in the upcoming months.