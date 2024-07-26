Rajkummar Rao: Future of Indian cinema, says Mahesh Bhatt

Rajkummar Rao has firmly established himself as one of the most dynamic actors in Indian cinema, and industry veterans are taking notice. Mahesh Bhatt, the acclaimed filmmaker, has hailed Rao as the “future of Indian Cinema,” underscoring his impressive contributions and potential. Sharan Sharma echoes Bhatt’s praise, who describes Rao as a “gift to the film industry” and commends his extraordinary acting skills.

As 2024 unfolds, Rajkummar Rao is making significant waves in the film industry. The year began spectacularly for Rao with the successful releases of ‘Srikanth’ and ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’. Both films not only resonated with audiences but also showcased Rao’s versatility and range as an actor. His impressive performance in these blockbusters has set the stage for what many anticipate will be another major hit with the upcoming film ‘Stree 2’.

The sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy hit ‘Stree’, which was a defining moment in Rao’s career, is ready for release on August 15. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Rao in his beloved role as ‘Bicky’. The film is likely to be a major box office success, continuing the franchise’s legacy and further cementing Rao’s status as a top performer. Joining Rao in ‘Stree 2’ are notable actors Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Shraddha Kapoor, promising an ensemble performance that will captivate audiences.

In addition to ‘Stree 2’, Rao is also working on other exciting projects. One such project is ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, where he will share the screen with the talented Triptii Dimri for the first time. The actor’s diverse slate of upcoming films reflects his commitment to exploring different genres and roles, further highlighting his versatility.