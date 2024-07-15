Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha look edgy as they enjoy Wimbledon finals

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted enjoying the thrilling matches at Wimbledon this year. Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha were decked out in chic outfits as they watched the Wimbledon Singles final match on Sunday, June 14. The final match featured an intense showdown between Serbian star Novak Djokovic and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Parineeti shared a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories, where the couple was seen having a great time at the game. Chopra looked dazzling in an ivory ensemble, consisting of a solid dress paired with a matching blazer and statement sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Chadha looked dapper in a brown blazer, crisp white shirt, cherry tie, and sunglasses. In the pictures shared by the ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ actress, the couple was seen sitting hand-in-hand as they prepared to watch the grand slam. Chopra also shared a photo of strawberries and cream with the caption, “tradition.”

The 2024 Gentlemen’s Singles Final was a gripping contest between veteran player Djokovic and the sensational Alcaraz. The Spaniard maintained the upper hand throughout the match and, in iconic fashion, won in straight sets, defeating Djokovic. This victory marks 21-year-old Alcaraz’s second Wimbledon win, following his triumph the previous year, achieving consecutive victories on the grass courts of London. Earlier this year, Alcaraz also won the Roland Garros grand slam, making it a double win for the year.

Before Parineeti and Raghav, B-town couple Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja were seen at Wimbledon on Saturday, while Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra enjoyed a game last week. Kiara Advani also posted several pictures from her day on Instagram, captioning it, “I have to be honest, I was recently introduced to tennis by my husband, and this was the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, centre court, strawberries and cream, and a fabulous game—doesn’t get better!”

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ alongside Diljit Dosanjh.