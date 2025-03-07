Kotya: Radhika Apte’s directorial debut fuses fantasy with social justice

Radhika Apte is stepping into the director’s chair with her first-ever feature film ‘Kotya’, an action fantasy drama that promises to blend social commentary with a touch of the supernatural.

The announcement came as part of the CineV-CHD Market lineup, where several exciting projects from acclaimed filmmakers were there.

Known for her powerful performances in ‘Badlapur’, ‘Parched’, and ‘Lust Stories’, Apte has built a reputation as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. Now, she’s ready to explore the world behind the camera.

‘Kotya’, a Hindi-Marathi bilingual film, follows the story of a young migrant sugarcane cutter who gains superpowers after undergoing a forced medical procedure. With her newfound abilities, she sets out to free her family from the shackles of debt.

The project adds another feather to Apte’s cap, whose career has always leaned towards unconventional narratives. From her early theatre days to becoming a household name with Netflix hits like ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Ghoul’, and ‘Lust Stories’, she has never shied away from bold, thought-provoking stories.

In fact, her performance in ‘Lust Stories’ even earned her an International Emmy nomination, making her the first Indian actress to receive the honour.

While Apte has consistently balanced indie gems with mainstream hits like ‘Kabali’, ‘Pad Man’, and ‘Andhadhun’, her shift to directing signals an exciting new chapter in her creative journey. If her past choices are anything to go by, ‘Kotya’ is likely to deliver more than just action-packed thrills — expect a deep dive into class struggles, power dynamics, and the resilience of women.

The CineV-CHD Market lineup where ‘Kotya’ was announced also showcased upcoming projects from celebrated filmmakers like Hansal Mehta, Nandita Das, and ‘All We Imagine As Light’ breakout star Kani Kusruti.