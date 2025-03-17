Reese Witherspoon reveals the one lesson she’s proud to have taught her kids

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has shared a proud mom moment, and it is linked to her motherhood.

She took to the Stories section of Instagram on Saturday, and shared a video narrating a story, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The ‘Legally Blonde’ star told a sweet story about a recent night out with her kids that made her feel good about her parenting journey.

As per ‘People’, Reese Witherspoon, 48, explained that she was out recently with a friend and her two “boys,” 21-year-old Deacon Phillippe, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, and 12-year-old Tennessee, whom she shares with ex Jim Toth.

The actor said that over dinner her friend asked her sons if there was one lesson that they will “always remember” that their mom taught them. The ‘Big Little Lies’ star said that one of them, she didn’t specify who, replied that she would always tell him that if he was given “the choice to be normal or the choice to be weird”, he should always choose weird. And that it’s “okay to stand out and be different”.

With her hand on her chest, the actress gushed that it “filled my heart with the deepest joy that he learned that from me”.

She shared, “It just meant so much to me that my kids know it’s okay to be different and that it can actually end up being their superpower”.

The producer said she was prompted to tell her followers the story after reposting a slideshow of quotes from ‘White Lotus’ star Aimee Lou Wood that her production company Hello Sunshine shared on its Instagram grid earlier in the week.

The actress, who also shares her 25-year-old daughter Ava with Phillippe, added in her video that she thinks Wood is “amazing”, along with the rest of the ‘The White Lotus’ cast. “I’m watching, I’m loving it, I’m quoting it”, she said of the dark comedy series.