Radhika Apte balances breastfeeding and champagne at the BAFTAs

Radhika Apte made headlines earlier this week with a heartfelt and humorous post on Instagram. The actress, who gave birth to her first child with husband Benedict Taylor in December 2024, shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her experience at the 2025 BAFTA Awards. The candid photo shows Radhika Apte standing in a bathroom, breastfeeding while balancing a glass of champagne in her other hand.

Dressed in a chic yet comfortable satin lavender outfit, she reflected on the balancing act of attending one of the most prestigious events in the film industry just two months after becoming a mother.

In her Instagram post, Radhika expressed gratitude towards her friend and colleague, Natasha, who played a crucial role in making this moment possible.

Radhika Apte explained how Natasha coordinated the event’s schedule around her breastfeeding routine, even accompanying her to the bathroom for milk expression and bringing her champagne.

“It’s hard as is to be a new mum and work, this level of care and sensitivity is rare in our film industry and much appreciated,” Radhika wrote, sharing her appreciation for the support she received.

This special moment followed Radhika’s earlier social media posts celebrating her first major public outing since giving birth. At the BAFTAs, her film ‘Sister Midnight’ was nominated for Outstanding Debut, a remarkable achievement for the comedy-horror directed by Karan Kandhari.

The film, in which Radhika plays a woman caught in an arranged marriage, received recognition for its impact on British cinema.

Radhika’s BAFTA appearance marked a milestone in her return to work after maternity leave. Back in December, she had shared a touching photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn, acknowledging the emotional journey of motherhood.