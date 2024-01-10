Raat Akeli Thi: Katrina-Vijay spark romance in ‘Merry Christmas’ song

In a delightful Christmas surprise, the eagerly awaited Bollywood thriller, “Merry Christmas,” starring the dynamic duo of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has dropped a captivating romantic track titled “Raat Akeli Thi.” Originally ready for a December release last year, this cinematic masterpiece, under the adept direction of Sriram Raghavan, is now gracing the screens on January 12, 2024.

The recently unveiled song, a soul-stirring creation by the maestro Arijit Singh, not only showcases the on-screen chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi but also infuses a mysterious allure into the film. With Pritam’s mesmerizing composition and Varun Grover’s poignant lyrics, “Raat Akeli Thi” takes the audience on a journey through the night, where the protagonists, portrayed by Kaif and Sethupathi, share tender moments against enchanting backdrops.

This romantic melody not only captures the essence of love woven into the storyline but also underscores Arijit Singh’s emotive rendition, adding another layer of depth to the film’s narrative. “Merry Christmas,” a thrilling cinematic experience presented in both Hindi and Tamil languages, boasts a stellar cast featuring talents like Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte.

In a light-hearted revelation, the leading lady, Katrina Kaif, playfully bestowed the title of “class topper” upon her co-star Vijay Sethupathi. When quizzed about whether Sethupathi also received the assignment of crafting a character backstory, Katrina chuckled.

In her remarks, she expressed her belief that he hadn’t been tasked with crafting a backstory, asserting that the assignment was exclusively given to her. She playfully attributed this decision to her co-star being the class topper, highlighting his already established reputation as a remarkable artist and actor.

As the anticipation for “Merry Christmas” continues to build, this romantic track offers a glimpse into the enchanting world created by Sriram Raghavan, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience on the big screen come January 12th, 2024.