Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi triumphs over body-shaming

Vijay Sethupathi recently opened up about the challenges he faced in the past, particularly the body-shaming he endured due to his distinctive appearance. The acclaimed star, who is eagerly anticipating the release of the upcoming Sriram Raghavan film ‘Merry Christmas,’ where Vijay stars opposite the talented Katrina Kaif, reflected on his journey and the overwhelming support he now receives from fans.

In a recent interview, Sethupathi candidly shared, “Main aisa hi tha, body shaming bohot kiya tha mujhe (I have faced a lot of body-shaming for the way I look). Wahaan bhi kiya tha (they did it there too). It happened, but the good thing is that people accept you for who you are. Today wherever I go, I am accepted, it is a blessing. Thanks to my audience that I am happy being myself. I didn’t expect this.”

The actor, who is known for his versatility and impactful performances, expressed his gratitude for the unwavering love and support he receives from his fans. He acknowledged that the acceptance he now enjoys is a testament to moving in the “right direction.” Sethupathi emphasized the genuine nature of fan love, likening it to an “energy drink” that fuels his passion for his craft.

Despite achieving significant acclaim in the South Indian film industry, Vijay Sethupathi admitted that he is still adjusting to the newfound attention coming his way in the Hindi film fraternity. Breaking away from the conventional image of a Bollywood actor, he recollected a time when he faced criticism for attending events and meetings in “chappals” – a habit that drew body-shaming remarks.

He added, “I believe fans are fans and their love is so true. Receiving love from fans is like an energy drink. When people love you, it gives you hope that your work has reached people and they have understood and they really like your work. That’s what I understood from the fan clubs. That always gives me energy.”

In the midst of his reflection amidst the release of ‘Merry Christmas’, Vijay Sethupathi highlighted the significance of fan support, viewing it as validation that his work has resonated with audiences, ultimately providing him with the encouragement to stay true to himself and his craft.