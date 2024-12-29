PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ celebrates Mohammed Rafi & Raj Kapoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 117th episode of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, lauded the Indian film and entertainment industry for its invaluable contributions to the nation’s growth and its role in promoting cultural unity, in line with the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

PM Modi celebrated the global success of Indian cinema, emphasizing its growing influence worldwide. He noted, “The widespread appeal of our animation films, movies, and TV shows reflects the immense potential of India’s creative sector. Not only is this industry driving the nation’s progress, but it is also playing a key role in boosting the economy.”

Advertisement

In the ‘Mann ki Baat’ episode, PM Modi paid tribute to iconic figures in Indian cinema whose centenaries are being celebrated this year. He acknowledged the contributions of Raj Kapoor, who showcased India’s cultural soft power through his films, and Mohammad Rafi, whose timeless voice continues to resonate with audiences.

Advertisement

He also honored Akkineni Nageswara Rao for elevating Telugu cinema and Tapan Sinha for using his films to promote social consciousness and national unity. “These legends are an enduring source of inspiration for our film industry,” he remarked.

PM Modi also highlighted the success of ‘KTB Bharat Hai Hum’, a children’s animation series that honors the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle.

The series, available in multiple languages, is being broadcast on platforms like Doordarshan and OTT channels. “Season two was uniquely launched at the International Film Festival of India in Goa,” he added.

In a major announcement, the Prime Minister revealed the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) to be held in India. This summit aims to position India as a global hub for content creation, akin to Davos in the world of economics.

“The summit will bring together global media and entertainment leaders, alongside India’s creative minds,” he said.

Also Read:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Statesman (@thestatesmanltd)