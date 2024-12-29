Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s old picture resurfaces before ‘Sikandar’ release

Bollywood’s beloved superstar Salman Khan and renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala share a friendship that has stood the test of time, and their professional collaborations have consistently struck gold at the box office.

Their bond, both personal and professional, continues to thrive, and the duo is all ready to reunite for their much-anticipated film ‘Sikandar’, which promises to be another blockbuster hit.

Recently, a nostalgic glimpse of their enduring friendship was shared on social media, further fueling excitement for their latest venture.

On Sunday, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sajid’s production house, posted a heartwarming collage featuring Salman and Sajid. The first photo, believed to be from the late 90s, captures the duo in a carefree moment, while the second image is more recent, showing them enjoying another light-hearted exchange.

The accompanying caption read, “Then and Now. Some things really never change! The journey of #Sikandar begins with all your love! Thank you for the immense support you’ve shown for the #SikandarTeaser. We’re beyond grateful.”

From their first collaboration in the late 90s to their most recent projects, Salman Khan and Sajid have remained unwavering pillars in each other’s lives. Their partnership has produced some of Bollywood’s most cherished films, such as ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega’ and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, both of which were huge successes.

Salman also starred in Sajid’s directorial debut ‘Kick’, further solidifying their professional bond.

Sajid has been a constant source of strength for Salman, especially during challenging times, offering loyalty and encouragement. In return, Salman has always placed his full trust in Sajid’s vision, consistently backing his projects with dedication and belief.

’Sikandar’ marks a significant moment for Salman Khan as it marks his return to the big screen after over a year. His last appearance was in the action-packed ‘Tiger 3’, which had audiences on the edge of their seats.

Directed by the acclaimed A.R. Murugadoss, known for his blockbuster ‘Ghajini’, ‘Sikandar’ is poised to be another thrilling ride for Salman’s fans. The film also stars the talented Rashmika Mandanna, who will share the screen with Salman.