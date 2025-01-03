‘Phule’ starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa gets a release date

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa’s much-anticipated film ‘Phule’, based on the life and legacy of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, is ready for release on April 11, 2025.

The date marks the 197th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, making it a fitting tribute to the couple who played pivotal roles in India’s social reform movement.

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, ‘Phule’ stars Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as his wife, Savitribai Phule.

The film delves into their groundbreaking work in promoting education and social equality, particularly focusing on their relentless fight against caste discrimination and gender inequality in 19th-century India.

Patralekhaa, reflecting on her role as Savitribai Phule, expressed her deep pride in portraying the woman who, alongside her husband, laid the foundation for modern education in India.

In a press statement, she said, “Savitribai Phule’s contribution to education and social equality is immeasurable. I am honored to bring her story to life, and I hope audiences are inspired by her courage and vision.”

Director Ananth Mahadevan also shared insights into the film’s approach, emphasizing that while the narrative is in historical facts, it goes beyond a simple retelling of history. “This film is not just a historical account; it’s a tribute to the Phules’ sacrifices and values, which continue to influence society today. It’s an immersive journey that the younger generation will find both informative and inspiring,” Mahadevan said.

‘Phule’ highlights the couple’s remarkable achievements, including the establishment of India’s first school for girls in Pune in 1848, an act that challenged the prevailing norms of caste and gender.

Their work under British colonial rule was as a bold attempt to bring about social reform and change the rigid structures of rural India.

The film promises to be an inspiring and educational experience for audiences, shedding light on the extraordinary lives of two of India’s Mahatmas.