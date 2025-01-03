Neha Dhupia wears Bishan Singh Bedi’s iconic sweater in emotional tribute

Actress Neha Dhupia recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her late father-in-law, the legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

Through a deeply personal gesture, Neha highlighted the enduring legacy of one of India’s most iconic sportsmen—a legacy she now carries forward in a unique and touching way.

Neha, married to actor Angad Bedi, revealed the story behind a cherished family heirloom: a vintage Indian cricket sweater once worn by Bishan Singh Bedi during his illustrious career. This sweater, adorned with the emblem of Indian cricket, holds immense sentimental and historical value for her. It became a treasured possession for Neha when she received it as a wedding gift.

“When I married Angad, I had my heart set on one particular piece of memorabilia,” Neha Dhupia shared. “It’s not just a sweater; it’s a piece of history that embodies the spirit and legacy of Indian cricket. I asked for it as a wedding gift, and dad graciously obliged. To me, it represents resilience, excellence, and an eternal connection to the sport he loved so much.”

This year, Neha paid tribute to Bishan Singh Bedi’s memory by wearing the sweater while attending a test match during India’s tour of Australia.

For her, it was more than just a piece of clothing—it was a bridge to the past and a celebration of an era of cricket defined by passion, grace, and integrity.

“Wearing this sweater brings an overwhelming sense of pride and nostalgia,” she said. “It’s not just a souvenir; it’s a living reminder of the immense legacy my father-in-law left behind.”

Neha also expressed her emotions in a touching social media post. “Wearing this sweater has a different kind of warmth… I remember so clearly when dad asked what I’d like as a wedding present. I told him I wanted his test cricket sweater. Along with his strength, resilience, and generosity, I now carry a sense of honor donning this while watching my first India tour live. We miss you every day, dad…”