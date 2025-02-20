Rajkummar Rao’s sweetest birthday wish to Patralekhaa wins hearts

Rajkummar Rao never misses a chance to shower love on his wife, Patralekhaa, and her birthday was no exception. The ‘Stree’ actor shared an adorable tribute on Instagram, keeping it simple yet heartfelt.

“Happy birthday, my love @patralekhaa. I Love You,” he wrote alongside two beautiful pictures.

Advertisement

The first featured the birthday girl looking radiant in an off-shoulder dress, while the second captured a warm moment between the couple—Patralekhaa hugging Rajkummar from behind as they smiled for the camera.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Fans and friends quickly filled the comments with love, and actress Huma Qureshi had a special message for her “sister.”

Sharing a candid picture of them twinning in white T-shirts, she wrote, “To my sister… you make everything better. Missing you on your bday. To always slayin’ it like @patralekhaa.”

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2021, has been together for over a decade. Their love story began on the sets of ‘City Lights’ (2014), where their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance. They later reunited for ‘Samjhana’.

While celebrating love, Rajkummar is also busy with work. He will next be seen in ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, a heartwarming romantic drama set in the charming streets of Varanasi. The film, directed by Karan Sharma, follows the story of Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who lands a government job to secure a future with his love, Titli.

However, fate has other plans—just before their wedding, a series of unexpected events shake up his life, leading to a rollercoaster journey of love, humor, and self-discovery.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ stars Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Rajkummar and is slated for a grand release on April 10, 2025.