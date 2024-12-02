Patralekhaa calls Rajkummar Rao the “hardest working man in the room”

Patralekhaa recently took to Instagram to shower praise on her husband, actor Rajkummar Rao, calling him the hardest working man in any room.

In a heartfelt message, the actress expressed how proud she is of Rajkummar’s dedication and relentless work ethic.

“Rajuuuuu please start thanking yourself for all the awards & accolades that come your way,” Patralekhaa wrote for Rajkummar Rao.

She went on to highlight how her husband works tirelessly every day, even during moments of relaxation, his mind always engaged in his craft. “You literally have no life. When you are chilling, also your brains are always at work,” she added, ending the message with love, “Your wife.”

The couple’s journey together began in 2010 when they met while trying to break into the Bollywood industry. Their first project together was a music video, and their bond quickly grew.

After more than a decade of dating, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Chandigarh in November 2021.

On the professional front, Rajkummar has been enjoying the success of his recent releases. His latest film, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, alongside Triptii Dimri, takes a humorous yet dramatic turn as a couple’s intimate video is stolen after their first night together. Alongside this, Rajkummar continues to captivate audiences with his performance in ‘Stree 2’.

Excitingly, Rajkummar is also gearing up for a new challenge in his career. He will be starring in the action thriller ‘Maalik’, directed by Pulkit. In this film, Rajkummar will step into the role of a gangster, marking a first for the actor in this genre. The movie is currently in production, with extensive filming scheduled across various Indian locations. Produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, ‘Maalik’ is one to look forward to.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa is also making waves in the entertainment world. She last appeared in the mini-series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, a crime thriller based on the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999.