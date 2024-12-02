Rekha reveals hilarious secret about Amitabh Bachchan on Kapil Sharma’s show

Legendary actress Rekha recently graced ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, where her charm and quick wit lit up the stage. During her chat with host Kapil Sharma, the conversation took a delightful turn when Kapil shared a hilarious memory with Rekha from his stint on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)’ as a guest, where Amitabh Bachchan is the host.

Kapil recalled, “When we were playing KBC with Bachchan sahab, my mother was in the audience. He asked her, ‘Devi ji, kya kha ke paida kiya?’” Before Kapil could finish the story, Rekha chimed in, revealing the punchline with a laugh: “Daal-roti.”

Kapil confirmed this with a chuckle, while Rekha quipped, “Mujhse puchiye na, ek ek dialogue yaad hai,” hinting at her fondness for the iconic quiz show.

This playful moment not only entertained the audience but also subtly hinted at Rekha’s admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, whose presence on KBC has become a cultural phenomenon. Rekha and Amitabh share a storied history in Bollywood, both professionally and personally.

The duo starred together in blockbuster films like ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’, ‘Mr. Natwarlal’, and ‘Silsila’, delivering some of Indian cinema’s most memorable performances. Their on-screen chemistry was electric, captivating audiences throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

However, their professional partnership was often shadowed by rumors of a romantic relationship. Neither has ever addressed these rumors in detail, leaving fans to speculate.

Amitabh, revered as the “Shahenshah” of Bollywood, continues to be a towering figure in Indian cinema, with a career spanning five decades. From classics like ‘Sholay’ to hosting KBC, his versatility and charisma remain unmatched.

Rekha, on the other hand, has evolved into a symbol of elegance and mystery. Her transition from glamorous roles to critically acclaimed performances, such as her National Award-winning turn in ‘Umrao Jaan’, has made her a cinematic icon.

While Amitabh Bachchan remains a prolific presence in films and television, Rekha chooses a quieter life, stepping into the spotlight only occasionally.