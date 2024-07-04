Pashmina Roshan shares family photo with Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Bollywood actor Pashmina Roshan, fresh off her debut in the film ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, recently shared an intimate glimpse into her family life. During an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram, she posted a heartwarming family photo that included her cousin Hrithik Roshan and his partner Saba Azad.

The Instagram session saw Pashmina answering a flurry of fan questions, but one query stood out: a request for a family photo. Pashmina obliged, sharing a previously unseen snapshot of the Roshan clan. The photo features patriarch Rakesh Roshan, matriarch Pinky Roshan, Hrithik, his sons, and other family members, including Saba Azad.

In the picture, Saba Azad looks radiant in a peach-colored saree, seated next to Rakesh Roshan. The image captures a sense of joy and familial bond, reminiscent of the warmth and togetherness famously depicted in the Bollywood classic ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan last appeared in the film ‘Fighter’, sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover. Although the movie had a moderate performance at the box office, it was well-received by audiences. Hrithik is now gearing up for his next project, ‘War 2’, under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, known for hits like ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, and ‘Brahmastra’.

Pashmina Roshan’s Bollywood debut in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ marked a significant step in her career. The film, which also stars Naila Grewal, Rohit Saraf, and Jibraan Khan, may not have shattered box office records, but it certainly made an impact. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the movie is a sequel to the 2003 cult favorite ‘Ishq Vishk’, which launched Shahid Kapoor’s career alongside Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra, and Shenaz Treasurywala. ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ hit theaters on June 21, offering a fresh take on the coming-of-age genre.