Krrish 4: Is Hrithik Roshan taking a big leap from superhero to director?

Hrithik Roshan is all ready to make his debut as a director with ‘Krrish 4’! Yes, you heard that right—the Bollywood superstar is not just donning the superhero cape again but also stepping behind the camera for the fourth installment of India’s biggest superhero franchise.

For decades, the ‘Krrish’ franchise has been a family affair, with Rakesh Roshan calling the shots from the director’s chair.

Advertisement

But now, he’s officially passing the baton to his son. Confirming the big development, the senior Roshan said, “Hrithik has lived, breathed, and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me! He has a clear and ambitious vision of where he wants to take Krrish’s journey next.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

For fans who’ve grown up watching Hrithik as Rohit, Krishna, and Krrish, this is massive news. Not only will he continue to play the titular superhero, but he will also be in charge of shaping the story, the action sequences, and the overall vision of the film.

Adding more excitement to the mix, ‘Krrish 4’ will be produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) in association with Rakesh Roshan. This means we can expect top-tier VFX, grand production value, and high-intensity action sequences that can match global standards.

Rakesh Roshan is particularly thrilled about this collaboration. He said, “Adi (Aditya Chopra) and Yash Raj Films have the knowledge, understanding, and technological might to take this film to the next level. It was Adi who convinced Hrithik to sit in the director’s chair, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

For those who don’t know, Hrithik is no stranger to filmmaking. Before he became Bollywood’s Greek God, he worked as an assistant director on films like ‘Karan Arjun’ and ‘Koyla’, learning the craft under his father’s guidance.

While the plot of ‘Krrish 4’ is under wraps, fans are already speculating about what’s next. Will we see Krrish battle an intergalactic threat? Will Rohit’s scientific legacy play a bigger role? And will Jaadu, the beloved alien from ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’, make a comeback?

One thing is certain—Hrithik as director and YRF will not hold back in delivering a theatrical spectacle for ‘Krrish 4’. Rakesh Roshan summed it up best: “The dream is to make India proud globally with a larger-than-life experience like ‘Krrish 4’.”

Mark your calendars because the cameras start rolling early next year!