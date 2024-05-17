‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ teaser drops: Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf spark excitement

The eagerly anticipated teaser for ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ has finally been unveiled, generating buzz and excitement among fans. This new film introduces Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, making her acting debut alongside Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal, and Jibraan Khan.

Rohit Saraf shared the teaser on Instagram, giving fans a first look at this unconventional love story. He wrote, “No ghosting this teaser, kyunki your chance at #PyaarKaSecondRound is finally here! #IshqVishkRebound – Teaser Out Now!”

Watch the ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ teaser here:

The teaser kicks off with Rohit Saraf’s character discussing the complexities of falling in love, all set to the nostalgic tune of ‘Chot Dil Pe Lagi’ from the original ‘Ishq Vishk’ soundtrack. However, as the teaser progresses, it becomes clear that this isn’t just another typical love story. The music shifts, reflecting the modern themes of romance and friendship tailored for today’s Gen-Z audience.

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ serves as a sequel to the 2003 hit ‘Ishq Vishk’. The original film marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor and featured Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra, and Shenaz Treasurywala. This new installment aims to bring the beloved story into a contemporary setting, resonating with both millennials and Gen-Z viewers.

In a heartwarming gesture, Rohit Saraf, along with his co-stars and the film’s team, visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings ahead of the film’s release. Rohit shared pictures from the visit on social media, expressing gratitude and excitement for the project.

To build anticipation, the filmmakers recently released character posters. Rohit Saraf’s poster presents him as Raghav, sporting a stylish blazer and trousers. Pashmina Roshan’s character, Sanya, is depicted in a chic blue top and checkered skirt. She is holding a golf club, hinting at her confident and dynamic personality.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under Tips Films Limited, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ is ready to hit theaters on June 21. The film promises a fresh and relatable take on relationships, bridging the gap between the nostalgia of the original and the contemporary experiences of today’s youth.

With its engaging teaser and the introduction of promising new talents, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ is ready to capture the hearts of audiences, much like its predecessor did over two decades ago. Fans of the original film and new viewers alike are eagerly counting down the days to see how