Actor Parineeti Chopra, who is currently enjoying her vacations in the valleys of Austria, shared a picture from her leisure time on Tuesday and expressed her love for the Yash Raj Films banner.

On Tuesday, the Jabariya Jodi actor took to her official Instagram to share a picture of her posing in the beautiful valley wearing a black puffer jacket and black knee-length boots paired black beanie cap of the same color.

“Didn’t find a chiffon saree in my bag but I played some Yash ji songs in my head. Same no? #YRFGirlForever,” the actor captioned the picture.

The remark was indicative of movies produced under the Yash Raj Films banner famous for their songs shot in lush valleys, usually featuring female actors in pretty chiffon sarees.

Meanwhile, Parineeti also shared a video taking a bath in a heated swimming pool in the middle of an Austrian lake surrounded by snowcapped mountains. Alongside the video, she wrote, “2019, you taught me so well … Couldn’t have dreamed of a better teacher. Thank you. I shall reflect on you, whilst I swim in a heated pool in the middle of an Austrian lake surrounded by snowcapped mountains (sic).”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in director Prashant Singh’s comedy-drama Jabariya Jodi opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. Chopra will next be seen essaying the role of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal in the biographical drama Saina.