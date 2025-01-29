Parineeti backs Raghav Chadha on airport food reform ahead of Delhi elections

Parineeti Chopra has expressed her admiration for her husband, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, a month after he raised concerns in Parliament about the high prices of food and beverages at airports.

His speech led to a significant policy change, with the Civil Aviation Ministry launching the Udaan Yatri Cafe initiative.

On Tuesday, Parineeti took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Raghav Chadha, calling him “a true leader” for addressing a common problem faced by travelers. She shared an edited video from Raghav’s speech in Parliament during the Winter Session, where he highlighted the issue of overpriced airport food.

So so proud of you, my @raghav_chadha, for being a true leader for the people, and fixing a real problem! Overpriced food at airports is an issue that resonates with so many Indians (including us), and your voice has brought a real change starting with the #UdaanYatriCafe. Yayy… pic.twitter.com/2XyZQRPU0R — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 28, 2025

In the video, Raghav applauded the launch of the Udaan Yatri Cafe as a victory for the people, bringing affordable options to airports.

The issue of inflated food prices at airports has been a long-standing concern. In December 2024, Raghav Chadha raised the matter in Parliament, pointing out that passengers were being forced to pay exorbitant prices for basic items. He criticized the cost of water bottles (₹100) and tea (₹200-250), questioning why the government couldn’t establish affordable canteens at airports.

In response to this, the government launched the Udaan Yatri Cafe, starting with Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

The cafe aims to provide passengers with essential items such as water, tea, coffee, and snacks at reasonable prices, addressing the affordability issue that Raghav had passionately highlighted.