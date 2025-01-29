Kritika Kamra ditches the male gaze, chooses roles that redefine women in cinema

Actress Kritika Kamra has always been a strong advocate for making bold career choices, and she continues to follow her own path, one that prioritizes meaningful narratives over conventional roles.

Kritika recently opened up about her philosophy, revealing that she intentionally avoids projects that cater to the male gaze. Instead, she seeks out roles that celebrate authentic stories and characters, aligning with her personal values.

“I’ve always consciously steered away from projects that prioritize the male gaze,” Kritika shared. “I focus on narratives that are real and resonate with audiences, and it’s never been about the quantity of work I do, but rather the kind of impact it leaves.”

For Kritika Kamra, it’s about finding roles that allow her to stay true to herself as an artist. She emphasized that she values authenticity and the ability to bring depth to her characters. “I believe in making bold choices and staying true to who I am,” she said, expressing gratitude for the opportunities that have allowed her to do so.

Her career choices reflect her commitment to breaking stereotypes, particularly when it comes to the portrayal of women in film. Kritika has always been drawn to characters that defy traditional expectations, such as the tough spy she portrayed in ‘For Your Eyes Only’ and the sharp-witted cop in ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’.

“I want to tell stories about strong, multi-dimensional women who stand their ground and challenge societal norms,” she explained.

Kritika has made it a point to avoid roles that depict women as weak or dependent. She seeks characters who have agency, resilience, and a voice that demands attention.

“My characters stand on their own terms,” she said. “As an actor, I feel a responsibility to portray women who embody strength and individuality.”

Looking ahead, Kritika is going to appear in ‘Matka King’, a series that delves into the world of Matka gambling in Mumbai. The series also stars Vijay Varma in the titular role.