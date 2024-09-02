Pankaj Kapur on bridging generational gaps in ‘Binny and Family’

As anticipation builds for the release of “Binny and Family,” veteran actor Pankaj Kapur is delving into a theme that resonates with many families today: the generational gap. The film aims to explore how communication can strengthen familial bonds, emphasizing the importance of mutual understanding and learning across generations.

In a recent interview with ANI, Kapur articulated his belief that bridging this gap requires effort from both younger and older generations. He pointed out that while today’s youth have unprecedented access to information through the internet and various digital platforms, the wisdom and experience of older family members remain invaluable. “There should be an effort from both sides,” he emphasized, acknowledging that while online resources can be beneficial, they cannot replace the insights gained from real-life experiences shared by parents and grandparents.

Kapur’s insights reflect a broader societal challenge: how to balance the wealth of information available online with the wisdom passed down through generations. He noted, “The problem with today’s youngsters is that they have a lot of answers available on the internet, such as on Google. There are many other sources from which they feel that they can get the answers. Somewhere or the other, it is not wrong. It is correct. But the experience of parents, grandparents, and elders can also help them achieve things that may not be available on the internet.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Kapur (@officialpankajkapur)

In his portrayal of a professor in “Binny and Family,” Pankaj Kapur finds common ground with his character, as both he and the character share a background in education. He praised the film’s writer and director, Ssanjay Tripaathy, for crafting a character that embodies the qualities of a mentor: someone who is open to learning from the younger generation while imparting knowledge. “Professors have an amazing quality that they work with youngsters. It is very easy for them to relate with youngsters,” Kapur explained, highlighting the dual role of educators as both teachers and learners.

The narrative of “Binny and Family” focuses on the relationship between Kapur’s character and his granddaughter, who seeks to bridge the communication divide. This interaction serves as a pivotal point in the film, showcasing how an educated and open-minded elder can actively engage with the younger generation. Kapur shared that his character’s journey involves recognizing and appreciating the unique perspectives offered by today’s youth.

Anjini Dhawan, making her debut in the film as Varun Dhawan’s niece, also addressed the generational divide, stating that it often stems from a lack of communication rather than an inherent gap. “It’s not a generation gap; it’s a communication gap,” she remarked. Dhawan encouraged her peers to take the initiative to connect with their parents and grandparents, emphasizing that valuable lessons and insights await those who make the effort to engage in meaningful conversations.

Rajesh Kumar, known for his role in “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,” echoed this sentiment, advocating for a shift in mindset to foster better communication. He advised against creating barriers that separate generations, such as instilling fear or rigid hierarchies. “It is important that we should not create fears in the minds of any generations or the boundaries like ‘I am your father’ or ‘grandfather.’ Only then can the communication gap be narrowed down,” he stated.

The film’s recently unveiled trailer, running at two minutes and 39 seconds, offers a glimpse into the life of Binny, a young woman determined to live life on her own terms. The plot thickens when her grandparents move in with her parents, igniting tensions and highlighting the challenges that arise from differing generational viewpoints. With humor and heart, “Binny and Family” promises to deliver an entertaining yet poignant exploration of family dynamics.

Set to hit theaters on September 20, “Binny and Family” is expected to resonate with audiences, reminding them of the importance of fostering trust, communication, and understanding within their families. As Pankaj Kapur aptly puts it, the journey to bridge the generational divide starts with an open heart and a willingness to learn from one another.