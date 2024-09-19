Stree 2 cast to launch ‘Zindagi’ song from ‘Binny and Family’

The excitement surrounding the upcoming film ‘Binny and Family’ is building up, and to fuel the anticipation, the makers have planned something special. They’re launching a new song from the film, titled ‘Zindagi’, composed and performed by Vishal Mishra. What makes this song launch extra special is the involvement of the cast and crew from the hit horror-comedy ‘Stree 2’.

In an exciting collaboration, the team behind ‘Stree 2’—including actor Abhishek Banerjee, director Amar Kaushik, and writer Niren Bhatt—will be part of the event, joining the cast of ‘Binny and Family’, including lead actor Anjini Dhawan, making her debut, and seasoned actor Rajesh Kumar. Producer Mahaveer Jain will also be in attendance, adding more star power to the evening.

According to a source close to the event, the ‘Stree 2’ team will not only launch the song ‘Zindagi’ but also engage with the cast of ‘Binny and Family’.

Adding to the buzz, Vishal Mishra will perform the song live, showcasing both his vocal and compositional talents. The lyrics of ‘Zindagi’ have been penned by Kaushal Kishore, and the song is expected to strike an emotional chord with the audience.

This marks the first public appearance of the ‘Stree 2’ cast since their film became a massive success. The horror-comedy has been a box-office juggernaut. It has reportedly surpassed the collections of even Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’.

The anticipation for ‘Binny and Family’ doesn’t end there. The film’s trailer launch had already created a buzz, with Varun Dhawan and his family showing their support. Varun even shared how the family-centered story moved him emotionally.

‘Binny and Family’ is shaping up to be a heartwarming, slice-of-life film featuring a stellar cast. It has veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy and produced by Mahaveer Jain Films in association with Wavebrand Productions, the film is presentation of some of Bollywood’s heavyweights. Some of them are Ektaa R Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan, and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Audiences can catch the film in theaters on September 27, 2024.