‘Binny and Family’ will make families watch with pride: Pankaj Kapur

Actor Pankaj Kapur recently opened up about his role in Binny and Family, a heartwarming film that explores the importance of familial bonds. He believes this film will resonate deeply with audiences, particularly families, who he feels will “watch with pride” and walk away feeling moved by its message of love and connection.

The film, which released on September 27, showcases the beauty of family life, reminding viewers of the emotional ties that bind generations together.

In a recent interview, Kapur shared his personal connection to the film, explaining why he believes it will strike a chord with viewers. According to him, the story brings to light how often the simplest gestures—like a phone call—could bridge gaps in relationships.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

“When I watched the film myself, I was moved,” Kapur said. “I felt this is a film that must reach people. All families will come with pride to watch it, and as they leave the theatre, they’ll feel a sense of emotion, a feeling of love. It could be love for their family, missing their grandparents, or grandchildren. They might realize that maybe we haven’t thought about things this way before, and if we do, the issues we face today could be solved with just a phone call.”

The actor emphasized the deep emotional impact the film had on him and those who’ve already seen it, particularly his friends. “My friends who have watched the film have given a very warm and emotional reaction. They said it’s been a long time since a family film like this has come to us. The way this film portrays a family with realism, and how the story progresses, people will really love it,” Kapur added.

Binny and Family is a refreshing take on the slice-of-life genre, revolving around the relationships and dynamics between three generations within a family. It not only showcases the complexities of family life but does so with an authenticity that Kapur believes will touch viewers’ hearts.

The film aims to remind people of the value of maintaining close family ties, especially in today’s fast-paced world where communication can often fall by the wayside.

The movie also marks the acting debut of Anjini Dhawan, alongside seasoned actors Rajesh Kumar and Himani Shivpuri.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Waveband Productions, the film writing and directing credit goes to Ssanjay Tripaathy. The project is helmed by some of the most prominent names in the Indian film industry, including Ektaa R Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan, and Mrighdeep Lamba.